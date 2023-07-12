DC police officer found guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a child

A D.C. police officer was convicted Tuesday of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl.

Charles Johnson, 29, was found guilty of all charges against him, including multiple counts of first-degree child sexual abuse, multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree child sexual abuse, attempted first-degree child sexual abuse and assault, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Johnson has been suspended from his position with the Metropolitan Police Department without pay. The department said it's in the process of firing him.

Prosecutors said Johnson sexually abused a girl numerous times between Nov. 2019 and Sept. 2021. The child was 9 and 10 years old at the time of the abuse.

Johnson is set to be sentenced in October and faces life in prison. If he were to be released, Johnson would be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, prosecutors said.

Johnson became an officer with MPD in 2018.