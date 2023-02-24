DC Police Handing Out Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia, Hyundai Owners

D.C. Police are handing out free steering wheel locks to resident who drive a Kia or Hyundai model from between the years 2011 and 2021.

People can pick up a lock by visiting any Metropolitan Police Department district station, with locks available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In 2022, there were more than 3,700 motor vehicle thefts in D.C. -- an 8% increase from 2021.

The Kia Challenge began on TikTok, showing how certain older-model Kias and Hyundais can be stolen with a USB cord.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

According to the NHTSA, approximately 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias lack an "immobilizer" that prevents the car from starting without the key.

Thefts skyrocketed across the country after the challenge began. According to a consumer alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the social media challenge "has resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities" in addition to a number of stolen cars.

In addition to the steering wheel locks provided by the MPD for D.C. residents, the two auto makers are also providing a free theft deterrent software update to anyone who owns the vulnerable cars.