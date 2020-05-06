DC Mayor Still Looking for Coronavirus Case Declines Before Reopening

Even as Virginia's governor looks to scale back business closures and stay-at-home orders next week and Ocean City, Maryland, plans to reopen beaches to locals, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will hold the line on restrictions until the District has seen two weeks of slowing coronavirus case numbers.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday that officials are closely tracking the data. On Wednesday, city officials announced the confirmed case number grew to 5,461.

Bowser is looking for two weeks of declines. "Until then, we have our stay-in-place order in place in Washington, D.C.," she said.

Executive orders for residents to stay home and nonessential businesses to close are set to be in effect until May 15.

She also acknowledged "people are getting antsy" after several weeks of social distancing and business closures, but said that the capital region isn't ready to reopen.

D.C. is closely interconnected with neighboring Maryland and Virginia, which Gov. Ralph Northam has said will begin phase 1 of its plan to reopen next Friday, May 15.

"I don't know where Virginia is going to land next week," Bowser told CNN. "What's important to us in Washington, D.C., is the National Capital Region. It would not be good for Virginia nor the entire region if all the D.C. residents and Marylanders flocked to Virginia.

Bowser said that while Virginia is a large state with varying needs across regions, she warned cases could spike and the regional economy wouldn't really recover if the capital region reopened hastily.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has similarly taken a cautious stance, saying the state would reopen in a "safe, gradual" way when the numbers show positive signs. Ocean City, Maryland, plans to reopen its popular beach, but just so local residents can use it for exercise.

And while D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined are still reporting hundreds of new cases daily, there are signs that leaders' are achieving the goal of flattening the curve -- or slowing down the number of new infections.

It looks like the growth rate for new cases has been decreasing. Lately, it's been under 6% which would suggest the curve flattening. But the slow start on testing could also play a role.

