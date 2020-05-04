Maryland

Ocean City to Reopen Beach, Boardwalk This Weekend

By Gina Cook

The beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, will reopen on Saturday, officials say.

Ocean City’s City Council Secretary, Mary Knight, confirmed the plan to reopen to WBAL Monday.

Knight said people do not have to wear masks, but beach-goers must social distance in order to follow Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order.

Hotels are closed unless it’s for essential personnel.

Restaurants are also closed except for carry-out orders.

News4 has reached out to Gov. Larry Hogan's office for comment.

