DC Man Charged in String of Shootings, Carjackings

Police charged a man with attempted murder, carjacking and home invasion after a string of violent crimes that ended in his arrest in Wheaton, Maryland.

The suspect is 43-year-old Monteray Horn, a resident of Washington, D.C., Montgomery County police said.

Horn was allegedly in Southeast D.C. on Saturday when the crimes began. He got on a Metro train armed with a .40-caliber gun and shot at a passenger.

“Luckily for that person it went through the person's clothing and it didn’t hit him,” Public Information Officer Shiera Goff said. "Clearly [Horn] was very dangerous."

Then, detectives said Horn got off the train, carjacked a man at gunpoint, and got back on Metro.

He got off at the Wheaton stop just after 11 a.m., when he’s accused of five attempted carjackings and the attempted murder of a woman he allegedly shot in the face in a parking lot behind the Westfield Wheaton Shopping Center.

That driver was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. She is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Another woman and her children told authorities they came face to face with the suspect.

​“She threw the car keys at him and she was able to get her kids out of the car and run back inside to a store,” Goff said.

Montgomery County police said after that shooting, he ran into the neighborhood up the street and tried to break into a house in the 2900 block of Faulkner Place before he was arrested right away.

Police said he used the butt of his gun to break a window at the home.

​Horn had been recently released from federal prison after serving 17 years for sexually assaulting a child, according to authorities. He is being held without bond.