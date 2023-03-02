Metrobus Crashes into Wheaton Jewelry Store, 3 Injured

A Metrobus rammed into a jewelry store in Wheaton, Maryland, on Thursday, injuring the bus driver and two others, officials said.

The bus rammed into the Jewelry Buyers storefront off Veirs Mill Road about 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County fire officials said. The building was not occupied.

The entire Metrobus ended up inside the store, and the storefront was mangled, photos show.

The driver and two others suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to hospitals, officials said.

Officials are working to clear the scene. No information on the cause of the crash was immediately released.

Metro said that C2 and C4 buses were experiencing delays due to the crash.

