1 Injured in Shooting at Shopping Center in Wheaton: Police

Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at a shopping center in Wheaton, Maryland, police say.

Montgomery County Department of Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 11160 block of Veirs Mill Road at about 11 a.m. The address is located at the Westfield Wheaton Shopping Center.

A woman has been taken to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries, police said. Her identity was not immediately released.

A male suspect is in custody.

The scene has been secured and there is not a current threat to the community, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.