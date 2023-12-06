DC launching real-time crime center to monitor surveillance cameras

D.C. police will launch a real-time crime center at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to monitor surveillance cameras around the clock.

Police are entering agreements with federal law enforcement and police from Maryland and Virginia. Some of the federal agencies include the Park Police, Capitol Police and Secret Service.

The crime center will monitor surveillance cameras 24/7 every day of the year.

The plan comes amid a crime spike in the District.

There have been over 200 homicides in D.C. so far in 2023 and more than 70% of those cases remain unsolved.

An FBI agent, a congressman and Amazon driver are some of the victims included in the over 900 carjackings in D.C.

