3 dogs stolen at gunpoint on East Capitol Street: DC police

Chewy, Coco and Buttercup were taken from a dog owner on Tuesday

By Andrea Swalec

Three dogs were stolen at gunpoint on East Capitol Street in D.C. early Tuesday, and the search for the dogs and three suspects is ongoing, authorities said.

Someone was walking the French bulldogs in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street SE at about 4 a.m. when he was approached by three people, police said. They showed guns and robbed the victim of his dogs.

The dogs are Chewy, a female with brown fur who is about 18 pounds; Coco, a female with white fur is about 30 pounds; and Buttercup, a female with brown fur and spots who is about 25 pounds.

No information on the suspects was immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered.

Robberies are up in D.C. by 67%, crime statistics show.

