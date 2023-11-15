3 dogs stolen at gunpoint on East Capitol Street: DC police

Three dogs were stolen at gunpoint on East Capitol Street in D.C. early Tuesday, and the search for the dogs and three suspects is ongoing, authorities said.

Someone was walking the French bulldogs in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street SE at about 4 a.m. when he was approached by three people, police said. They showed guns and robbed the victim of his dogs.

Suspect Sought After Stealing Dogs in Robbery



Read more: https://t.co/vXQbT5V0HB pic.twitter.com/32tEso6iYX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 15, 2023

The dogs are Chewy, a female with brown fur who is about 18 pounds; Coco, a female with white fur is about 30 pounds; and Buttercup, a female with brown fur and spots who is about 25 pounds.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No information on the suspects was immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Robberies are up in D.C. by 67%, crime statistics show.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.