DC Honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy With Parade, Volunteering and Music

Washingtonians are honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by giving back to their communities, marching for peace and justice and reflecting on the civil rights leader’s legacy in the District and beyond.

Many people are expected to stop by the MLK memorial along the National Mall in Southwest D.C. to honor Dr. King's legacy. The tributes will continue with a wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m.

More than 120 organizations and individuals will join D.C.’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk and Parade on Monday.

Rallying around the 2023 theme to “recapture the dream,” a parade with floats, dance crews and activists will step off from the R.I.S.E. Center at St. Elizabeth’s at 11 a.m., led by participants in a Peace Walk.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to march in the parade, joined by D.C. residents.

“We’re going to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in grand style today,” organizer Stuart Anderson said.

A group of community activists launched a new movement aimed at reducing violence in D.C. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports.

There will also be a Health and Wellness Fair in the parking lot near 2008 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day on, not off, as people across the country heed King’s call to serve one's community. Across the DMV, community members will come together to clean up parks and trails, pack care packages for neighbors in need and more. Here are events you can join.

The Kennedy Center is hosting a musical tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. featuring Leslie Odom Jr. on the Millennium Stage. The “Let Freedom Ring” ticket giveaway for begins Monday at 4:30 p.m. before the show at 6 p.m.

