DC Hits 167 Homicides, The Highest Number in 12 Years

D.C.'s homicide count reached 167 on Monday, surpassing last year's total of 166, according to figures released by D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

More people have been killed in the District this year than any year since 2008.

Another deadly trend in DC moving in the wrong direction, homicides. 167 people murdered in DC this year. More than all of 2019. More than any year since 2008. Like #coronavirus, Murders in DC claim more African Americans than any other race. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/xRccisDyTG — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 3, 2020

The latest homicide occurred early Tuesday in the 4500 Block of Dix Street NE. The victim was not immediately identified.

Police identified 24-year-old Avadis Holtzclaw as the 166th victim. He was found unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 2 p.m. Monday in Northeast D.C.

The data shows a significant increase in killings between May and November.

So far, D.C. has recorded 16% more homicides than this time last year.

Violent crimes as a whole are down by 6% compared to last year. Arson (+63%), motor vehicle theft (+45%) and assault with a dangerous weapon (+2%) are all up compared to 2019.

Data shows overall crime and violent crime have plummeted in D.C. since the early 2000s, when the city was averaging about 240 homicides each year.