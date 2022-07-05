RFK Stadium

Several Fires Extinguished at RFK Stadium, DC Fire Officials Say

The source of the fires at the old stadium was not immediately clear

D.C. Fire & EMS crews have extinguished several fires at RFK Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The fires were located in "below-grade levels," fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews were called to the scene sometime before 5:30 p.m. In an update about an hour later, fire officials said crews were venting smoke and checking for any additional fires.

Video shared by D.C. Fire & EMS on Twitter showed several firefighters on the overgrown field of the old stadium as smoke appeared to drift from a lower level. A fire alarm could be heard chiming repeatedly.

The source of the fires was not immediately clear. Investigators were called to the scene.

