Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Watch live: NTSB speaking on Key Bridge collapse investigation

By NBC Washington Staff

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the board’s investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge last year after it was struck by a container ship.

The NTSB is issuing four safety recommendations, including urging owners of dozens of bridges in multiple states to assess those bridges' risks of being struck and collapsing, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

You can watch the news conference live in the video above.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This article tagged under:

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us