Watch live: NTSB speaking on Key Bridge collapse investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the board’s investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge last year after it was struck by a container ship.

The NTSB is issuing four safety recommendations, including urging owners of dozens of bridges in multiple states to assess those bridges' risks of being struck and collapsing, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.

You can watch the news conference live in the video above.