DC Firefighter Fatally Shot After Assaulting Girlfriend in Maryland: Sheriff

An off-duty Washington, D.C., firefighter assaulted his girlfriend Monday in Charles County before a fatal confrontation with an armed man walking a dog, authorities said.

Charles County detectives say a neighbor shot 30-year-old Carl Braxton Monday on Sedgemore Place in the town of Bryans Road.

Braxton, an eight-year veteran of DC Fire and EMS, had assaulted his girlfriend inside their home in Bryans Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

She ran outside and found a man walking his dog in the neighborhood.

Braxton approached the man and threatened to hurt him, according to the sheriff’s office.

That man shot Braxton as he continued to walk "aggressively" toward him, the sheriff’s office said.

The man who shot Braxton was taken to a police station and later released. He didn’t previously know Braxton, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said he has a permit to carry a firearm. Authorities have not released his name.

Braxton served at Engine Company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in April 2015.

He and his girlfriend, a fellow firefighter, shared two young sons.

