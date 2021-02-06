DC Fire Rescues Black Labrador Stuck for Hours in Storm Drain

A lucky black Labrador and his human were reunited Saturday after D.C. Fire Special Ops Rescue saved the dog from a storm drain.

The dog, Brady, was stuck inside of a storm drain off of the 4200 block of Edmunds Street Northwest in Glover Park, about 100 yards into a wooded area of Glover-Archbold Park, D.C. Fire said.

"Brady! Come here, my boy! Oh, my boy!" his owner yelled when the pup emerged.

Update animal rescue. A member of #DCsBravest Special Ops from Rescue Squad 2 has successfully rescued “Brady”, a black lab who had been trapped several hours in a storm drain with water flowing. pic.twitter.com/7Mg3Cgdp5G — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 7, 2021

In a video posted by D.C. Fire, Brady walks out of the drain as first responders cheer and call his name. He waddles through water, tail-wagging, into the arms his owner.

Brady was stuck for several hours with water flowing through the drain, but the department did not say how the pooch became stuck.