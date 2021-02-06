dog rescue

DC Fire Rescues Black Labrador Stuck for Hours in Storm Drain

In a video posted by D.C. Fire, Brady walks out of the drain as first responders cheer and call his name

By Briana Trujillo

A lucky black Labrador and his human were reunited Saturday after D.C. Fire Special Ops Rescue saved the dog from a storm drain.

The dog, Brady, was stuck inside of a storm drain off of the 4200 block of Edmunds Street Northwest in Glover Park, about 100 yards into a wooded area of Glover-Archbold Park, D.C. Fire said.

"Brady! Come here, my boy! Oh, my boy!" his owner yelled when the pup emerged.

Brady was stuck for several hours with water flowing through the drain, but the department did not say how the pooch became stuck.

