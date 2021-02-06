DC Fire Rescues Black Labrador Stuck for Hours in Storm Drain

A lucky black Labrador and his human were reunited Saturday after D.C. Fire Special Ops Rescue saved the dog from a storm drain.
The dog, Brady, was stuck inside of a storm drain off of the 4200 block of Edmunds Street Northwest in Glover Park, about 100 yards into a wooded area of Glover-Archbold Park, D.C. Fire said.
"Brady! Come here, my boy! Oh, my boy!" his owner yelled when the pup emerged.
In a video posted by D.C. Fire, Brady walks out of the drain as first responders cheer and call his name. He waddles through water, tail-wagging, into the arms his owner.
Brady was stuck for several hours with water flowing through the drain, but the department did not say how the pooch became stuck.