DC Elementary School Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus, School Says

A Washington, D.C., elementary school student is among the 39 people with the novel coronavirus in the city, according to school officials.

The student attends Rocketship Rise Academy Public Charter School in Southeast D.C., which has been closed since Friday due to the pandemic.

Read the letter the school's principal sent to parents below:

Today, we were informed by a Rise family that one of their children has been diagnosed with presumed COVID-19. We immediately contacted DC Health and they are working to verify the details of this possible case. We are sharing this information with you now out of an abundance of caution. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our families, staff and community members. The student is taking necessary precautions and following the advice of their medical professional. Because of HIPAA law and out of privacy to the student and their family, we cannot share the student’s name. DC Health will take the lead on outreach to any students and/or staff who may be at risk due to contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. We are continuing to follow all guidelines and recommendations of local health authorities and the Center for Disease Control to help control the spread of the virus. Our schools have been closed since last Friday, March 13th in order to protect public health. As a reminder, please continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and DC Health.

These include:

1) if you are showing symptoms (mild respiratory illness with: fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have any other concerns, please call your primary care physician; and

2) continue to be vigilant about personal hygiene and 3) practice social distancing whenever possible. We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide additional updates as soon as they are available.

Thank you,

Corey Lewis

Principal, Rocketship Rise Academy

