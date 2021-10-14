DC Councilmember Trayon White Running for Mayor

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White is joining the race for D.C. mayor.

White, the member representing Ward 8, made the announcement in the comments section of an Instagram post about fellow Councilmember Robert White's candidacy announcement.

“@trayonwhite needa be mayor,” one user commented on the post from Washington Problems, the Washington City Paper first reported.

“I’m running,” Trayon White replied.

A Southeast D.C. native, Trayon White has represented Ward 8 since 2017.

He's made gun violence one of his top priorities, while using his position to be a legislator, but also an activist and community organizer.

White faced controversy for a video he made referencing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Recently, he cast the only vote against a vaccine mandate for Council members, although he is vaccinated.