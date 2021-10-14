Washington DC

DC Councilmember Trayon White Running for Mayor

"I'm running," White said in the comments of an Instagram post

By NBC Washington Staff

DC_Council_Member_Trayon_White
NBC Washington

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White is joining the race for D.C. mayor.

White, the member representing Ward 8, made the announcement in the comments section of an Instagram post about fellow Councilmember Robert White's candidacy announcement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“@trayonwhite needa be mayor,” one user commented on the post from Washington Problems, the Washington City Paper first reported.

“I’m running,” Trayon White replied.

DC Councilmember Apr 20, 2020

DC Councilmember Loses Grandmother to COVID-19

JUDGE Feb 15, 2019

Council Member Trayon White Received $75,000 Settlement From DC Police for Civil Rights Lawsuit in 2017

A Southeast D.C. native, Trayon White has represented Ward 8 since 2017.

He's made gun violence one of his top priorities, while using his position to be a legislator, but also an activist and community organizer.

White faced controversy for a video he made referencing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Recently, he cast the only vote against a vaccine mandate for Council members, although he is vaccinated.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCDC CouncilTrayon White
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us