coronavirus

DC Council Passes Emergency Bill to Give Relief to Small Businesses, Workers

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, – MARCH 17: Chairs stand vacant at the normally bustling District Wharf amid city-wide store and venue closings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The tourism and entertainment industries have been hit hard by restrictions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

D.C. Council members have passed emergency legislation that aims to support people who have lost their jobs and small businesses that are suffering financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, which needs Mayor Muriel Bowser's signature to take effect, allows for affected workers to access unemployment insurance with no waiting period and no requirement to be actively searching for work. 

It also creates a grant and loan program for small businesses, extends tax payment due dates for some small business and allows restaurants switching to carry out or delivery to serve closed-container wine, beer and spirits along with food.

Local

police-involved shooting 1 hour ago

Guns, ‘Booby Trap’ Found During Search Leading to Fatal Police Shooting: Police

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Protective Medical Supplies Stretched Thin During Pandemic

Benefits for residents under assistance programs, including TANF, SNAP, and the DC Health Care Alliance, would also be protected and extended.

In addition, the bill makes price gouging and stockpiling illegal, prohibits utilities from cutting off electricity, water, gas services and stops evictions during the public health emergency.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusWashington DCfood service workerssmall businesses
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us