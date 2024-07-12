DC Council considers increased oversight of scooters 

The D.C. Council is considering new oversight of the scooters on city streets.

The Committee on Transportation and Environment held a hearing to discuss the Moped Registration Accountability Amendment Act of 2024.

“I hear almost daily from constituents about this and I’ve seen it with my own two eyes: operators and drivers who are going the wrong way on streets, blowing through stop signs and red lights, driving on sidewalks in incredibly dangerous ways,” Ward 6 Councilman Charles Allen said.

The proposed legislation would require rental companies to register their scooter fleet, which would require insurance. Businesses would be required to show proof of registration and vehicle classification before selling the vehicles.

“While there have been some concerns about mopeds following the rules of the road, we’ve also seen that most moped drivers want to learn and follow the requirements for vehicle registration and traffic safety,” Ward 1 Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau said.

Part of Thursday’s conversation focused on scooter classification.

“When we talk about a motor-driven cycle, again, we’re talking about a two- or three-wheeled vehicle, particularly may have a saddle seat,” D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles Director Gabriel Robinson said. “It can be a gas or electric … and the engine CCs is no more than 50 CCs. And a motor-driven cycle no matter what you call it, should not have the capability of going more than 30 miles per hour. If it reaches over 30 miles per hour, then it is now a motorcycle for the legal definition."

Last month, D.C. police launched Operation Ride Right to crack down on unregistered scooters. The unit has impounded 273 scooters, arrested 81 drivers and issued 172 notices of infractions.

The mission behind the initiative and legislation is education and ensuring roads are safe, D.C. leaders say.

“I believe we are all trying to figure out how do we get to that, but I also want our public to hear no one thinks what’s happening is OK, and we need to think about how we’re improving safety,” Allen said.

