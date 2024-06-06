Washington DC

Scooter crackdown: DC police impound unregistered vehicles and arrest five in safety operation

City tightens grip on unregistered scooters amid safety concerns and legislative action

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

D.C. police are cracking down on scooters, many driven by delivery drivers, saying many drivers are operating unregistered vehicles. 

A recent operation by D.C. police’s Special Operations Division resulted in the impoundment of 17 unregistered scooters and the arrest of five people for operating without a permit. 

“This is the first of many,” said Capt. Daniel Harrington of the Special Operations Division. “And it’ll be happening throughout the city wherever we see this kind of issue. It’s not just one location, one time.”

Cyclist Tonya Ramsey expressed her concerns about the safety issues posed by these scooters. “There’s nowhere to park the cars at. They’re in the way, they’re disrespectful of the bike lanes, they’re disrespectful of the cars. It’s terrible.” she said. “That’s why they keep falling and crashing down there. They’re always weaving, coming straight out, they don’t care.” 

D.C. police say the message is clear for scooter drivers: have completed registration complete, have a license and have insurance. 

“They’re not following the rules of the road,” said Harrington. “It’s about safety first and foremost, educating them, and then trying to get them to volunteer compliance with the law.” 

Last month, D.C. legislators introduced the Moped Registration Accountability Act, which would require rental companies to register their scooter fleet and ensure they are insured. Businesses would also be required to show proof of registration and vehicle classification before selling the vehicles. 

“I would like to see them continue to do their jobs and getting their money, but the packs that they’re [riding] in … they’ve got to split that up,” Ramsey added.

