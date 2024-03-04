taxes

DC Council chair warns of possible tax increase

“I believe that there’s going to be a tax increase," D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Monday

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. residents and business owners could face a tax increase soon, the chairman of the D.C. Council said Monday.

The District is facing budget shortfalls in the coming years amid pressures including the impact of federal workers and others working from home, and the loss of federal pandemic relief funds.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told reporters that cuts to some programs and some type of tax increase is more likely than not.

“I believe that there’s going to be a tax increase, but beyond that, I can’t speculate what it would be,” he said.

When News4 asked Mayor Muriel Bowser last week about the possibility of a tax increase, she would not rule it out.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

