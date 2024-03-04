DC Council chair warns of possible tax increase

D.C. residents and business owners could face a tax increase soon, the chairman of the D.C. Council said Monday.

The District is facing budget shortfalls in the coming years amid pressures including the impact of federal workers and others working from home, and the loss of federal pandemic relief funds.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told reporters that cuts to some programs and some type of tax increase is more likely than not.

“I believe that there’s going to be a tax increase, but beyond that, I can’t speculate what it would be,” he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

When News4 asked Mayor Muriel Bowser last week about the possibility of a tax increase, she would not rule it out.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.