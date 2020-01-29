DC-Area Universities Tell Students in China to Come Back to US Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

At least two universities in the D.C. region told students who are in study abroad programs in China they must come back to the U.S. amid fears of the coronavirus.

The University of Maryland in College Park notified students and staff on Wednesday that it suspended all study abroad programs in China for the semester. The university is also not authorizing any travel to China.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, but UMD says it is taking precautions.

"We are continuing the effort that started last week to perform additional cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces and restrooms throughout the campus," the school said.

On Tuesday, American University in D.C. notified students studying abroad in China they must return to the U.S. as soon as possible. The school said it was working with students to help them get back and helping them make academic arrangements for the rest of the spring semester.

The coronavirus has killed 132 in China and thousands more are sick.

Its symptoms, including cough and fever and in severe cases pneumonia, are similar to many other illnesses.