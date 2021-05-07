DC-Area Mother's Day Weekend Weather: Cool with Some Rain

The weekend will be seasonably cool with some rain in the D.C. area, but Mother’s Day on Sunday has the lowest chances for wet weather.

After a dry start Friday, clouds will quickly move in and the first drops of rain are likely to arrive between 12 and 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Rain will be steady from 4 to 9 p.m. and more than a half-inch is expected, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. It's ideal weather to stay inside and watch "The Blacklist" and "Dateline."

This first wave of rain is set to end around midnight, but an approaching cold front will bring another round of rain chances in for Saturday.

Saturday won’t be a complete washout, but any outdoor plans will need to be flexible.

The most likely time for rain will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the region is set to dry out by Saturday night.

The cold front will also come with a blustery northwest wind, keeping temperatures seasonably chilly with highs in the 50s.

Sunday morning is your best bet for outdoor plans on Mother’s Day. No weather worries for heading to brunch, but watch out for puddles.

Sunday afternoon will still be mostly cloudy and cool, with highs just above 60°.

A few afternoon showers are possible, but no significant amounts of rain are expected.

