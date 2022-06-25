DC Abortion Demonstrations Continue Saturday at Supreme Court

Emotional demonstrations in opposition to and support of the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling continued Saturday outside the court.

Demonstrators gathered to chant and hoist signs on the ruling Friday that is expected to fundamentally change life in the United States.

The scene outside the court was serene in the early hours, with a handful of protesters amid many barricades. More people arrived as the day went on. Photos show emotions running hot and demonstrators appearing to shout in each other’s faces.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is on high alert and will be under a "full departmental activation" as demonstrations are expected, police and the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said Friday.

“People should expect an increased, visible police presence throughout the city," police told News4.

MPD and @DC_HSEMA release statement regarding demonstrations at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/1ks3b07D4H — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 24, 2022

A man demonstrating in support of abortion rights scaled D.C.’s Frederick Douglass Bridge on Friday and slept atop it. He was in police custody as of 2 p.m. Saturday and was being treated by medics. He came down on his own, officials said.

