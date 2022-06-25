abortion

Pro-Abortion-Rights Protester Slept on Frederick Douglass Bridge

The protester climbed the bridge after the Supreme Court announced its decision overturning Roe v. Wade

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pro-abortion-rights protestor who scaled D.C.'s Frederick Douglass Bridge on Friday slept atop the bridge and was taken into custody on Saturday, officials say.

The man scaled the bridge in protest of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The protester, who is Guido Reichstadter on Twitter, climbed down from the bridge Saturday afternoon. He was in police custody with charges pending and was being treated by DC Fire & EMS.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Twitter, Reichstadter said he climbed the bridge to call on Congress to protect abortion access under federal law.

He was seen on top of one of the bridge's arches flying a green banner and waving a yellow flag that read "Don't tread on my uterus," with an illustration of the organ, shortly after the justices announced their decision.

Reichstadter began documenting his protest on Twitter starting Friday morning. In earlier messages, he said that he was protesting because he couldn't watch the rights of his daughter be stripped away.

Authorities shut down the bridge later Friday and inflated a large air cushion on the roadway in case he fell. As of Saturday afternoon, the traffic closure had lifted and police activity has cleared on South Capitol Street.

abortion 16 hours ago

What the Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling Means Going Forward

Abortion rights 18 hours ago

Sports World Reacts to Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

This article tagged under:

abortionSupreme CourtROE V. WADEFrederick Douglass Bridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us