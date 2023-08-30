Cyclist struck, killed on MD 355 in Germantown

A cyclist was struck and killed on Maryland Route 355 in Germantown on Wednesday night.

Montgomery County police and fire rescue personnel were called to the crash in the southbound lanes of MD 355/Frederick Road between Gunners Branch Road and Plummer Drive around 9:45 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not immediately provided, suffered life-threatening injuries and did not survive, authorities said.

Witnesses say the male cyclist was crossing the road when he was hit. Others said the impact was so intense, they heard it from down the block.

The driver remained on the scene.

The crash happened just two blocks from a school bus stop on Wheatfield Drive that had unnerved parents reaching out to local authorities. Parents said the spot is dangerous because of its location on the busy stretch of MD 355, where drivers frequently speed past.

“The speed limit is like 45 mph, but if you see, they’re not running like 45 mph, they’re probably like top of the 50s,” father Ricardo Aparicio said.

“Last school year we had a mom who got hit by a car trying to prevent a child from running into the road,” Montgomery County School Board member Grace Rivera Oven said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.