Cyclist Struck, Killed by Unmarked DC Police SUV

The officer was on duty, D.C. Police say

By Sophia Barnes

A cyclist was struck and killed Tuesday by an unmarked D.C. police SUV, Prince George’s County police say.

The man was crossing the westbound lanes of East Capitol Street near Southern Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when the SUV struck him, police say.

An on-duty member of the D.C. police was in the vehicle, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The crash occurred near the D.C.-Maryland border, but it’s unclear

Prince George’s County Police investigated the crash. East Capitol Street was closed during the investigation. D.C. police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

