Fairfax County

Cyclist Critically Hurt After Driver Struck Him, Woman in Fairfax County

The woman, who was also riding a bike, suffered minor injuries, police said

By Gina Cook

A cyclist is in critical condition in the hospital after a driver struck him and a woman who was also riding her bike in the Belle Haven area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday evening, police say.

The cyclists were going eastbound on Belle Haven Road about 5:45 p.m. when the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV turned left onto Windsor Road in front of them, and crashed into them, Fairfax County police said.

Medics took one of the cyclists, a man, to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. He remains hospitalized Tuesday.

The other cyclist, a woman, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda was not injured and stayed at the scene. Police have not named the driver.

Detectives determined alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and excessive speed also doesn't appear to be a factor, police said Tuesday.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

