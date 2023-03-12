Crews Battle Fire at Business in Fairfax Co.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire that spread to several businesses in Annandale, Virginia, on Sunday.

Crews were called to a fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike at about 7:15 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from a business, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

2Alarm fire 7200 blk Columbia Pike Annandale. No injuries, smoke visible for miles. pic.twitter.com/liOXfKUvhg — Derrick Ward (@DerrickWard4) March 12, 2023

Firefighters called for additional support after the fire spread to three adjacent businesses. One of the buildings' roofs caught on fire and another building was evacuated, firefighters said.

No injuries have been reported.

The smoke from the fire is visible from miles around.

The impacted businesses appear to be two restaurants and a salon.

Columbia Pike is closed in both directions between Backlick Road and John Marr Drive, Fairfax County Fire said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.