Fairfax County

Crews Battle Fire at Business in Fairfax Co.

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter and Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire that spread to several businesses in Annandale, Virginia, on Sunday.

Crews were called to a fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike at about 7:15 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from a business, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters called for additional support after the fire spread to three adjacent businesses. One of the buildings' roofs caught on fire and another building was evacuated, firefighters said.   

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No injuries have been reported.

The smoke from the fire is visible from miles around.

The impacted businesses appear to be two restaurants and a salon.

Columbia Pike is closed in both directions between Backlick Road and John Marr Drive, Fairfax County Fire said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Prince William County 18 hours ago

Prince William Co. Business Included in Gift Bags for Oscar Nominees

Northern Virginia 22 hours ago

Alexandria Man Sentenced Over 11 Years for Plan to Sell Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countyfire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us