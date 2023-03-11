Alexandria Man Sentenced Over 11 Years for Plan to Sell Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

An Alexandria man was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for conspiring to distribute thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in Northern Virginia, prosecutors say.

Alpha Amin Kamara, 25, participated in the conspiracy from May 2022 until his arrest a month later, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Kamara began distributing the pills while serving a term of home confinement and just days after being released from the Bureau of Prisons custody, according to court documents.

In June 2022, Kamara led police on a chase at speeds up to 140 mph on I-95 before crashing. Police then found 18,000 fentanyl pills in the back of the stolen car he was driving, the news release said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He obtained the drugs through the US. Postal Service from sources in Arizona and Washington state, prosecutors said.