Prince William Co. Business Included in Gift Bags for Oscar Nominees

A Prince William County business is making its mark in Hollywood at this year’s Oscars.

The unisex graphic undershirts from Bored Rebel, an apparel company based in Haymarket, Virginia, will be featured in this year’s "Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags. The gift bags are by marketing firm, Distinctive Assets.

The company’s owner Stacy Flax told NBC4’s media partner, WTOP that the marketing firm selected her after applying to be included in the gift bags.

According to a Bored Rebel release, some of the major acting and directing nominees will receive shirts that read: “Unleash Your Inner Superhero,” “Today is a Great Day” and “My Dog Thinks I’m Awesome.”

Flax also made handwritten notes to each nominee and selected shirts based on their interests or personalities.

“It was incredibly fun to figure out which shirt should go to which Oscar nominee,” Flax said in the release. “We’ve only just launched our products a few months ago. I’m extremely grateful that we have this amazing opportunity.”

The Oscars take place Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST.