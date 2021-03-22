Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 22

What the Data Shows

As D.C. loosens several COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday, here’s where we stand with illnesses and deaths in our region.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped in D.C., Maryland and Virginia since the start of the year.

D.C. announced on Monday 84 more cases of the virus. No additional people died. Maryland added 682 cases of the virus, and 14 more people died. Virginia added 797 cases. Ten more people died.

About 17% of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated. About 24% of Maryland residents have received their first dose. About 24% of Virginia residents have at least one dose.

DC Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions

D.C. lifted some coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday, affecting restaurants, gyms, theaters and more.

Restaurants may operate at 25% indoor capacity or with up to 250 people. The businesses must close by midnight, but alcohol can be served until then. Tables must be six feet apart, with up to six people per table. Standing at the bar area is not allowed.

Indoor fitness classes may resume with up to 10 people. Outdoor fitness classes may have up to 50 people. Gyms may operate at 25% capacity or as many as 250 people — whichever is lower. Physical distancing must be maintained.

Mayor Muriel Bowser asked residents to continue to be careful.

“We have not crushed the virus in this city or this nation, and we have to be mindful of that. We can’t go back to normal because this virus is still circulating in our city,” she said.

The capacity limit on outdoor gatherings will be increased to 50 people, safely distanced. The limit on private indoor gatherings is still 10 people.

Professional sports may operate with fans if they have a waiver from D.C. officials. The Nationals can host as many as 5,000 people on opening day.

Some live entertainment can resume, using a waiver system. Movie theaters may open with no more than 25 people in an auditorium or at 25% capacity — whichever is lower.

Guided tours of museums, galleries and exhibits may resume. The capacity limit is 25 people per room and 250 people per floor.

Grocery stores may operate buffets if staff serve the food. Self-service is still prohibited.

Go here to see the full changes in a presentation by the mayor's office.

More Charles County Students Head Back to School

More students in Charles County headed back into schools on Monday. Charles County Public Schools’ Phase 2 includes students receiving special education services, English learners and those without internet access at home.

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

