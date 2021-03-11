Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 11

Thursday marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and the landscapes of our lives began to change forever.
COVID-19 has affected lives in the Washington, D.C., area in more ways than we can count, changing our workdays, schooldays, commutes, how we’re able to be together, who we have lost and much more.
This is the story of the past year — what we’ve lost and what we’ve found. Read more here.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported 122 new cases and one additional death. In Maryland, 924 new cases were reported and 12 people died. Virginia recorded 879 new cases and 57 deaths.
The seven-day average in our region appears to be leveling off. D.C. is currently at 159 cases, Maryland is at an average of 818 and Virginia is reporting an average of 1,127 cases.
Hospitalizations continue to fall. There are 925 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19, the lowest count reported since November.
In Maryland, 788 people are hospitalized – down 13 from Wednesday. D.C.'s hospitalization count is up by three cases to 165.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
Prince George's County to Reopen at 50% Capacity
Prince George's County will reopen at 50% starting on Friday, March 12, Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced at a press conference Thursday.
Maryland will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, religious facilities and gyms Friday. Individual counties, however, remain empowered to reopen or maintain restrictions based on their own metrics. Being one of the counties hardest hit by the pandemic, Alsobrooks chose not to fully reopen with the rest of the state.
Alsobrooks expressed her optimism that the county is heading in the right direction, highlighting the declining case rate, infection rate and positivity rate. Vaccinations are also up in the county.
"I'm happy to be able to say that the future of Prince George's County is beginning to look much brighter," Alsobrooks said.
More Local Headlines
- Amid concerns that Maryland isn't distributing vaccines equitably, Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that more shots will be set aside at a mass vaccination site for county residents.
- D.C. launched a new vaccine pre-registration system. Here are your questions about it, answered.
- Maryland will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, religious facilities and gyms starting Friday at 5 p.m., but several safety precautions will remain in place, the governor announced.
- Other than supply, equity continues to be one of the biggest issues plaguing the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland.
- A story to make you smile: A Maryland EMT reunited with his grandmother after a year by giving her the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The District’s high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinics received rave reviews from many residents who showed up for their one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- A year after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency following the state’s first three confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of those patients says she's still traumatized by social media's reaction to her diagnosis.
- In the next few weeks, many more Virginians will be heading to pharmacies for their shots. But there's still one problem — not all the pharmacies can coordinate with the state's vaccine waiting list.
- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lost her only sister and oldest sibling to COVID-19.
- More than 1,000 Washington, D.C., residents have now died of COVID-19.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
- Medical schools across the country report a spike in applications, especially from students of color. At Georgetown University’s medical school, applications are up 24% overall and 40% from underrepresented minorities. The University of Maryland along with Howard University have also seen a rising number of applicants.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.