Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 11

Thursday marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and the landscapes of our lives began to change forever.

COVID-19 has affected lives in the Washington, D.C., area in more ways than we can count, changing our workdays, schooldays, commutes, how we’re able to be together, who we have lost and much more.

This is the story of the past year — what we’ve lost and what we’ve found. Read more here.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 122 new cases and one additional death. In Maryland, 924 new cases were reported and 12 people died. Virginia recorded 879 new cases and 57 deaths.

The seven-day average in our region appears to be leveling off. D.C. is currently at 159 cases, Maryland is at an average of 818 and Virginia is reporting an average of 1,127 cases.

Hospitalizations continue to fall. There are 925 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19, the lowest count reported since November.

In Maryland, 788 people are hospitalized – down 13 from Wednesday. D.C.'s hospitalization count is up by three cases to 165.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Prince George's County to Reopen at 50% Capacity

Prince George's County will reopen at 50% starting on Friday, March 12, Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced at a press conference Thursday.

Maryland will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, religious facilities and gyms Friday. Individual counties, however, remain empowered to reopen or maintain restrictions based on their own metrics. Being one of the counties hardest hit by the pandemic, Alsobrooks chose not to fully reopen with the rest of the state.

Alsobrooks expressed her optimism that the county is heading in the right direction, highlighting the declining case rate, infection rate and positivity rate. Vaccinations are also up in the county.

"I'm happy to be able to say that the future of Prince George's County is beginning to look much brighter," Alsobrooks said.

More Local Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: