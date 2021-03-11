coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 11

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thursday marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and the landscapes of our lives began to change forever. 

COVID-19 has affected lives in the Washington, D.C., area in more ways than we can count, changing our workdays, schooldays, commutes, how we’re able to be together, who we have lost and much more. 

This is the story of the past year — what we’ve lost and what we’ve found. Read more here.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 122 new cases and one additional death. In Maryland, 924 new cases were reported and 12 people died. Virginia recorded 879 new cases and 57 deaths.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The seven-day average in our region appears to be leveling off. D.C. is currently at 159 cases, Maryland is at an average of 818 and Virginia is reporting an average of 1,127 cases.

Hospitalizations continue to fall. There are 925 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19, the lowest count reported since November.

In Maryland, 788 people are hospitalized – down 13 from Wednesday. D.C.'s hospitalization count is up by three cases to 165.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Prince George's County to Reopen at 50% Capacity

Prince George's County will reopen at 50% starting on Friday, March 12, Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced at a press conference Thursday.

Maryland will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, religious facilities and gyms Friday. Individual counties, however, remain empowered to reopen or maintain restrictions based on their own metrics. Being one of the counties hardest hit by the pandemic, Alsobrooks chose not to fully reopen with the rest of the state.

Alsobrooks expressed her optimism that the county is heading in the right direction, highlighting the declining case rate, infection rate and positivity rate. Vaccinations are also up in the county.

"I'm happy to be able to say that the future of Prince George's County is beginning to look much brighter," Alsobrooks said.

More Local Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

coronavirus Feb 14

CDC Director Warns States Against Dropping Mask Mandates Amid Concern About Covid Mutations

United States Mar 10

A Year After the Pandemic Struck, the U.S. Economy Is Still Struggling But Coming Around Quickly

coronavirus Mar 10

Covid Relief Bill Changes Tax Rules Midseason. What to Know About Filing an Amended Return

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus DMV Daily UpdatecoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us