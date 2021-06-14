Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 14

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported on Monday that one more person — a 74-year-old woman — died from COVID-19. District health officials did not have data on new cases available at the time this article was published.

Forty-one people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the District as of last Thursday. More recent data was not immediately available.

Nearly 58% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 60 more cases of the virus and the deaths of two more people. Hospitalizations continued to decrease, with 187 current patients.

More than 55% of Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose, 48% had two doses and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia on Monday reported 77 new cases of the virus and the deaths of 11 more people. The commonwealth has 228 patients hospitalized who were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Virginia health officials say nearly 57% of the population received at least one vaccine dose and about 47.4% are fully vaccinated.

