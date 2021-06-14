Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 14

What the Data Shows
D.C. reported on Monday that one more person — a 74-year-old woman — died from COVID-19. District health officials did not have data on new cases available at the time this article was published.
Forty-one people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the District as of last Thursday. More recent data was not immediately available.
Nearly 58% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated.
Maryland reported 60 more cases of the virus and the deaths of two more people. Hospitalizations continued to decrease, with 187 current patients.
More than 55% of Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose, 48% had two doses and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia on Monday reported 77 new cases of the virus and the deaths of 11 more people. The commonwealth has 228 patients hospitalized who were confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Virginia health officials say nearly 57% of the population received at least one vaccine dose and about 47.4% are fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Eight more branches of the Montgomery Public Library system reopened Monday. They have no appointments, no capacity limits and no social distancing requirements. The library system's Holds to Go service is no longer available at these locations. All remaining branches will reopen July 6, with the exception of the Germantown location, which is closed for a refresh project.
- The National Museum of the United States Army reopened Monday at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Admission is free, but timed-entry tickets are required.
- More of Prince George's County's Parks and Recreation amenities — including its remaining community centers, arts facilities and historic venues — reopened at limited capacity starting Monday. Find more information here.
- All capacity limits were lifted last week at D.C. bars, nightclubs and music venues. That included venues that seat more than 2,500 people, which previously had to apply for waivers. Those were the last remaining restrictions in the District, but expect some safety protocols to remain in place.
- Nearly all hospitals in the District will make it mandatory for their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday. The D.C. Hospital Association said in a news release "nearly all health systems and hospitals in the District of Columbia will each set a date after which vaccination against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment."
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that for the first time, the state's seven-day positivity rate dropped below 1%.
- Maryland will end enhanced federal unemployment benefits, including payments of an extra $300 per week, starting July 3. Hogan cited job growth, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and employers’ trouble hiring staff.
- Some D.C. public schools are offering COVID-19 shots to residents age 12 and older at clinics. No appointments are needed. Here’s information on operating hours.
- The District reopened its public pools and splash parks. See the pools' locations and schedules, and find more information, including mask requirements, here.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH