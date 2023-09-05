Need to cool off? These DC pools and spray parks are staying open past Labor Day

Two pools in D.C. and 18 spray parks will stay open through the end of the summer as extreme heat sweeps through the area.

The heat wave is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures and a heat index about 100 degrees, according to Storm Team4. A hot weather emergency plan is activated in D.C. through Thursday.

Pools in the District are typically open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Due to the excessive heat, the Oxon Run pool and the pool at Hearst Recreation Center will remain open until Sept. 21.

DC pools open during September

Oxon Run Pool is located at 501 Mississippi Avenue SE, about a mile from the Congress Heights Metro station. It is closed on Mondays, but open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool at the Hearst Recreation Center is located at 3701 37th Street NW, about 0.8 miles from the Clevland Park Metro station. It is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DC spray parks open during September

Eighteen of the District's spray parks are staying open until Sept. 21. The kid-friendly fountains can help residents beat the heat from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. See the locations below:

Ward 1

14th & Park Road (Columbia Heights Civic Plaza): 14th Street & Park Road, NW | 20011

Harrison Recreation Center: 1330 V Street, NW | 20009

Park at LeDroit: 319 Oakdale Place, NW | 20001

Ward 2

Kennedy Recreation Center: 1401 7th Street, NW | 20005

Ward 3

Chevy Chase Recreation Center: 5500 41st Street, NW | 20015

Guy Mason Recreation Center: 3600 Calvert Street, NW | 20007

Macomb Recreation Center: 3409 Macomb Street, NW | 20016

Ward 4

Takoma Community Center: 300 Van Buren Street, NW | 20012

Lafayette-Pointer Recreation Center: 5900 33rd Street, NW | 20015

Petworth Recreation Center: 801 Taylor Street, NW | 20011

Ward 5

Edgewood Recreation Center: 3rd & Evarts Street, NE | 20002

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center: 1100 Michigan Avenue, NE | 20017

Ward 6

Eastern Market Metro Park: 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE | 20003

Watkins Spray Park: 420 12th Street, SE | 20003

Ward 7

Hillcrest Recreation Center: 3100 Denver Street, SE | 20020

Fort Davis Spray Park: 1400 41st Street, SE | 20020

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue: Division & Foote Streets, NE | 20019

Marvin Gaye Recreation Center: 6201 Banks Place, NE | 20019

District leaders are urging everyone to be weather alert during the extreme heat. Heat is dangerous for vulnerable populations and residents are reminded to check on elderly neighbors, children and pets.

If exercising outdoors, do so early in the morning or in the evening. Be sure to hydrate and stay in the shade when outside.

Cooling centers are available for people without air conditioning. Click here to find a cooling center.