Concern grows for nonverbal man who disappeared in St. Mary's County a month ago

It's been one month since a man disappeared from the Point Lookout area of St. Mary's County, Maryland, and his fiancée says she’s especially worried because he’s nonverbal and needs his medication.

Gil McDonald, of Charles County, drove his car down to Point Lookout National Park on Oct. 28, his fiancée Shelli Wood said.

Wood said McDonald's car got stuck in the sand that day so she went to help him and called a tow truck. But while she was dealing with the tow truck, he disappeared.

"It’s hard to have a loved one that’s missing and not knowing where they’re at. It’s the worst thing in the world," Wood said.

She said he is nonverbal after suffering a stroke.

Critical Missing Person: Gil McDonald. If you see him or have any information, please contact the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office at 301-475-8008.#FirstSheriff #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/AX56xExrAu — St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (@firstsheriff) November 9, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it has sent out search parties four times.

"Nothing. Nothing has come up. No one has seen him. There’s been nothing, absolutely nothing," Wood said.

"We’ve had patrol officers involved, we’ve had our K9 units involved, we’ve done drone searches, we’ve done water searches," said ALisa Casas, a spokesperson for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. "At this point in time, no leads have been developed."

Wood said she’s put up fliers all around Point Lookout and has called all the hospitals in St. Mary’s County, but none of them have seen McDonald.

"It’s been awful not knowing where he’s at, if he’s safe, has he had another stroke?" she said.

Tuesday is McDonald's 56th birthday.

"He was just likeable, a lot of people liked him. He was a good person. He would do anything for anybody if he could, that’s for sure," Wood said.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information to call 301-475-8008.