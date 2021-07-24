Community Marches to Remember Nyiah Courtney, Bring Awareness to Gun Violence

Eight days after the drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney and injured five others in Southeast D.C., community activists started their own work to heal their neighbors, trying to clean up their streets in every possible sense.

Police were still searching for her killer Saturday, as community leaders and volunteers marched and reached out to residents, door-to-door and face-to-face.

Standing on the very curb Nyiah was gunned down on, at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X avenues, people called for an end to "street code" -- saying there's no pride in protecting murderers.

"When you've got people in our community killing Black people, you need to tell it. You need to tell it," one resident said at the march.

Salim Adolfo, Ward 8C07 ANC commissioner, said the effort was also about building relationships between neighbors and being able to touch people, after a year and a half of pandemic restrictions.

"We want to move out of the digital space and talk to people, build that relationship, and get back to being an actual neighborhood," Adolfo said.

Volunteers also handed out information about community resources for help with food, finances or mental health.

"Things that impact this community should impact everybody," Genaro Stewart, who attended the march, said. "When we look at babies that are being killed, if you're a father or not a father, or a mother, it should really impact you."