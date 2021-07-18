dc crime

Mother of 6-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Southeast DC Is Among Wounded

Nyiah Courtney's mother has undergone several surgeries, family members said

By NBC Washington Staff

The mother of a 6-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday is among the five people who were wounded in the mass shooting, family members told News4. 

Nyiah Courtney died after the shooting late Friday outside a liquor store and convenience store. Two women and three men were shot and wounded. 

Nyiah’s mother is being treated for injuries in the shooting and has undergone several surgeries, family members said Sunday. She had not been told of her daughter’s death, they said. 

Shots rang out at about 11 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X avenues SE. Nyiah was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The adults were treated for wounds and expected to recover. 

The shooter or shooters fled in a gray or silver four-door sedan, police said. 

Police distributed a photo of the sweet-faced little girl with a wide smile.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her condolences to Nyiah’s family and asked members of the public to contact police with information that could help catch her killer. 

“Today our city is heartbroken. A child’s life was taken, and there is no way to make sense of the callousness or cruelty," she said.

One business owner spoke about his fond memories of the little girl who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

