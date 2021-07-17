‘Too Much Gun Violence': Girl, 6, Killed in Mass Shooting in Southeast DC, Police Say

What to Know A 6-year-old child was shot and killed and five adults were injured Friday when gunfire broke out in Washington, D.C., police said.

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were shot Friday in Southeast Washington, D.C., after gunfire erupted outside a liquor store and convenience store, police said.

Officers heard gunfire about 11 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X Avenues Southeast and saw people rushing toward them, Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said.

The girl, two women and three men had been shot, police said.

The girl was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. The adults are being treated for their wounds and are expected to recover, police said.

Police believe the shooter fled in a car and are investigating whether there were multiple gunmen.

Crime scene tape blocked off Mart Liquor and other storefronts as detectives investigated.

Benedict asked the public for help solving the shooting.

“There’s too much gun violence, still, perpetuated in this city and too many children are being harmed — innocent children — by gunfire,” Benedict said. “Please help the police department and our detectives bring those people to justice and help bring some closure to the families.”

Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or anonymously text 50411.

The fatal shooting occurred three years to the day after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was shot in Northeast D.C. while trying to buy ice cream near a busy apartment courtyard.

About a year later, 11-year-old Karon Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Southeast D.C. when several adults got into an argument and gunfire broke out, police say.

Before Friday's shooting, 101 people had been killed this year in the District. By Saturday's date last year, 102 people had been reported killed in D.C., according to police data.

Homicides are up in D.C. and increased 70% from 2017 to 2020, according to police data.

