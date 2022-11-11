Community Library Box in Arlington Destroyed in Explosion

A mysterious explosion destroyed a library box in Arlington Wednesday, according to the Arlington County Fire Department.

The fire department responded to reports after midnight and found a community library box on North Columbus Street destroyed and another possible explosion site at an amphitheater in the nearby Lubber Run Park.

Sharon Beth Bronheim and her husband Jeremy Bronheim set up the free library next to their house in March 2021, and it became an instant success.

“My dad built it for us,” Sharon Beth Bronheim said. “I had been wanting one for a while and realized that that location was going to be perfect.”

The couple said it's common to hear car crashes since they live next to a busy street.

“We heard a big explosion, which sounded kind of like a transformer exploding or a car crash,” Jeremy Bronheim said. “We weren’t sure what.”

The FBI and ATF are investigating the explosions but have not announced any suspects or motives.

The Bronheims said they plan to restore the library and hope investigators can find the culprit to close out the ordeal.

The fire department is asking any residents who live nearby to review their home surveillance footage for any information that could help in the investigation.