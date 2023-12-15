Cold weather increases risk of stroke, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke. While age and health are major risk factors for a stroke, falling temperatures can also increase your risk.

“Even if you're not clearing like a snow-covered driveway or digging out your car, cold weather can cause high blood pressure, and that's a key risk factor for strokes and for heart attacks," said Catherine Roberts with Consumer Reports.

Doctors say the best thing to do in the winter is to stay warm.

"Staying bundled up so your core temperature is higher is good. Most of it because if you're cold and you're shivering, that puts a lot of stress on the body, said Dr. Joshua Willey, a neurologist.

Willey said it's especially important to keep in mind when exerting yourself outdoors. Dress in layers and keep your core, or torso, warm to help keep blood flowing to your extremities.

“If you have problems with the circulation to the legs, making sure that your legs are well bundled up so that there's enough circulation getting to your feet," he said.

While you can't do anything about the weather, you can cut other risk factors. One study found that 80% of strokes are preventable.

Steps doctors recommend taking to prevent stroke:

Keep health issues such as high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol under control.

Get enough physical activity and eat a healthy diet.

Limit alcohol to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

It’s also important to stay alert to the signs of a stroke. If someone is having balance or vision problems, their face is drooping, or they are experiencing arm weakness or slurred speech, get help immediately.