Pat's Prized Pets Cool Cats and Hot Dogs Challenge Winner Revealed

Put your paws together for the top dog in the Pat’s Prized Pets challenge of 2022.

News4’s Pat Collins asked you to show off your cool cats and hot dogs, and the results were fetching!

Thanks to everyone who submitted their pets. We want to give everyone a treat, but only one fur-tunate pet can take home a coveted Pat’s Prized Pets bowl.

To pick a winner, we looked at all of your submissions and found 10 pawsitively standout entries.

Pat's Prized Pets Cool Cats and Hot Dogs Challenge: Top 10 Finalists

Pat Collins presented the top 10 to our panel of News4’s Susan Hogan, Tommy McFly and Eun Yang narrowed it down to four finalists: Moose the mini pig, Jax the jumping canine, Rey the beach-ready bulldog and cool bunny Zeke.

The judges rated each of the top four finalists out of 10, and the winner got a perfect score!

And the Pat's Prized Pets 2022 winner is…

Give it up for Jax the jumping canine! This hot dog is leaping right into summer fun.

Our judges loved Jax’s enthusiasm and were impressed with his owner’s photography skills.