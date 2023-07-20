Clear the Shelters 2023: How you can find a furry friend their forever home in the DMV

Clear The Shelters has returned for its ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31, 2023. As part of the initiative, NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are joining stations across the US and Puerto Rico in partnering with local animal shelters and rescues. Our collective goal is to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

To adopt, find a participating shelter near you using the map below. Virtual pet adoptions are also returning through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

In addition, donations through Greater Good Charities can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

Local participating DC area participating shelters can be found using the map below. Use your zip code to find the closest location:

On Saturday, August 26th join NBC4 and Telemundo 44 at DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance. NBC4’s Chuck Bell will report live from the shelter during the morning newscast.

Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. Last year's campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.

Special thanks to our national partner, Hills Pet Nutrition and DC local partners, FH Furr and Your Local Honda Dealers.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

