Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Show us your pets relaxed to the max

All through August, NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our animal friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, we're coming back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge.

With the legendary Pat Collins enjoying retirement and passing the leash to Tommy McFly, we want to see your furry, feathery and scaly friends putting their paws up in ultimate summer relaxation mode.

Whoever brings the chill has a chance to get a coveted Pat’s Prized Pets Bowl.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It’s easy to join the challenge. Just take a picture of your pet enjoying a retiree lifestyle

To submit your photo, you can:

Post your photo to Threads, Instagram or X (AKA Twitter) and tag @nbcwashington, #CleartheShelters and #PatsPrizedPets.

Email us at isee@nbcwashington.com with your name and your pet's name, plus a good way to contact you

Upload it at nbcwashington.com/ugc

Tap See It, Share It on the NBC Washington app menu. Find it for iOS and Android

Remember to include your pet's name, your name plus your city and state with every entry.

There are a few rules: The images can’t be filtered or altered, and never put a pet in any danger. Also, employees of NBC4 and Telemundo 44 cannot take home the prize.

Entries will be accepted until Aug. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

We can’t wait to see your pics! Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter to see featured entries every week.

If you have room in your heart and home for a new pet, NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are joining stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to promote adoption and raise funds for animal welfare. Check out more ways to support Clear the Shelters and animals.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.