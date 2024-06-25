Prince William County

Child, woman die after truck driver crashes into broken-down SUV on I-66 shoulder

Krystal Akers, 27, of Dublin, Virginia, was among the victims after a truck driver crashed into an SUV with a family inside on Friday afternoon

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Washington

An 11-year-old girl and a woman died and several other people were hurt, including an infant, after a truck driver crashed into a broken-down SUV on the shoulder of I-66 in Virginia on Friday, authorities say.

Krystal Akers, of Dublin, Virginia, was killed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. She was 27. The 11-year-old girl’s name was not released.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The deadly crash occurred on westbound I-66 at the 46 mile marker in Prince William County, at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, state police said.

A family in a disabled Hyundai Tucson had pulled off the highway onto the right shoulder.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Loudoun County Jun 20

Teen driver who hit 111 mph gets 5 years for Virginia crash that killed tractor-trailer driver

Southeast DC Jun 12

Husband killed and wife seriously injured in Hillcrest hit-and-run

The driver of an Isuzu NPR-HD truck went off the right side of the interstate and slammed into the SUV. The Tucson hit the jersey wall and was pushed about 400 feet along the shoulder, police said.

Akers and the child were rushed to a hospital, where they died.

The 55-year-old man driving the SUV and a three-month-old infant suffered serious injuries. A 55-year-old woman riding as a passenger suffered minor injuries, according to police.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

The truck driver, a 26-year-old Hyattsville, Maryland, man, and a 23-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

Virginia State Police said charges are pending but did not immediately share details. It wasn’t immediately clear why the truck may have crashed into the SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Prince William County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us