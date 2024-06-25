Child, woman die after truck driver crashes into broken-down SUV on I-66 shoulder

An 11-year-old girl and a woman died and several other people were hurt, including an infant, after a truck driver crashed into a broken-down SUV on the shoulder of I-66 in Virginia on Friday, authorities say.

Krystal Akers, of Dublin, Virginia, was killed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. She was 27. The 11-year-old girl’s name was not released.

The deadly crash occurred on westbound I-66 at the 46 mile marker in Prince William County, at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, state police said.

A family in a disabled Hyundai Tucson had pulled off the highway onto the right shoulder.

The driver of an Isuzu NPR-HD truck went off the right side of the interstate and slammed into the SUV. The Tucson hit the jersey wall and was pushed about 400 feet along the shoulder, police said.

Akers and the child were rushed to a hospital, where they died.

The 55-year-old man driving the SUV and a three-month-old infant suffered serious injuries. A 55-year-old woman riding as a passenger suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The truck driver, a 26-year-old Hyattsville, Maryland, man, and a 23-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

Virginia State Police said charges are pending but did not immediately share details. It wasn’t immediately clear why the truck may have crashed into the SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

