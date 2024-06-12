Husband killed and wife seriously injured in Hillcrest hit-and-run

One man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. They were a husband and wife.

Police are looking for the vehicle, which fled the scene, and is described as a light colored late model Ford Taurus.

“To the person driving this car, we want you to turn yourself in,” said Cmdr. Jaron Hickman with the Metropolitan Police Department. “We want to talk to you. You’re driving a white, late-model Ford Taurus with frontend damage and damage to the windshield. We want you to come talk to us. We need to talk to you.”

The couple was hit by the car as they were crossing the road. The woman was found in the road where she was hit. She was transported to the hospital for treatment, Hickman said.

The car dragged the man through a parking lot and down to Denver Street. The man was found dead at the scene.

“The descendant was lodged under the vehicle and was [dragged] through the 2000 block of Alabama Avenue through the parking lot and dislodged from the vehicle in the 2100 block of Denver Street,” Hickman said.

A witness told News4 the woman was screaming for her husband as police got more calls and realized there were two victims.

A witness also told News4 that people were yelling for the car to stop as it fled the scene and some tried to chase the car on foot.

