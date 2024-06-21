Driver sentenced to 5 years in prison for fiery, fatal crash

A teenager who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for causing a fiery, fatal crash on Route 28 in Sterling, Virginia, last year was sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Jose Padilla Espinosa, who was 18 at the time, was driving a Nissan Altima 111 mph before he hit the tractor-trailer driven by 33-year-old Cesar Yepez on Sept. 18, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. The truck overturned and caught fire.

A good Samaritan pulled Yepez from the wreck, but he died two weeks later. Doctors told his wife he suffered second- and third-degree burns over 87% of his body.

At times Thursday, Brianna Yepez could barely speak through her tears as she told the court her husband wasn’t just a truck driver, but a father of a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

“The kids are good,” Yepez told News4. “They’re good. They know about daddy not being here, but they're strong, and we'll get through it."

While addressing the court Thursday, Padilla Espinosa apologized to the family and said he hopes they can forgive him one day.

