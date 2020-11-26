car crash

Car Crashes Into DC's Lincoln Park, Damaging Emancipation Statue

The driver and passenger of the car have been transported to an area hospital with minor injuries

By NBCWashington Staff

A car has crashed into Lincoln Park, striking the Emancipation Statue, U.S. Park Police say. 

According to authorities, the crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Capitol Street NE.

The driver of the car was injured and has been transported to an area hospital, according to U.S. Park Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Roselyn Norment.

A female passenger was also extracted by DC Fire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe this to be an isolated incident and "do not perceive any ongoing safety concerns to the public." 

Police are reporting there was some damage to the pedestal of the statue.

