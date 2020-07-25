Car Crash in Prince George's Leaves 2 Dead

Two people are dead after a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday afternoon, police say.

About 12:30 p.m., troopers with Maryland State Police and county fire and rescue crews responded to a crash on northbound Crain Highway at Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro, state police said. They found two people dead inside one of the vehicles, according to state police.

The driver in the other car reported no injuries, according to state police.

Maryland State Police are conducting an investigation into what could have caused the crash.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Crain Highway were closed in the area of the intersection with Croom Station Road. Traffic was detoured onto Chew Road.

Editor's Note: Maryland State Police initially reported that four people had died in the crash, but later issued a correction stating two people died.