U.S. Capitol police

Capitol Police to Hold Training Exercise Monday; Low-Flying Helicopters Possible

The event is scheduled for Monday morning. The department did not elaborate on what police were training for and said the exercise was “routine"

By NBC Washington Staff

In this April 28, 2021, file photo, a U.S. Capitol Police patrol car drives past the fence perimeter on the east side of the U.S. Capitol before President Joe Biden delivers his address to the joint session of Congress.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies will be participating in a training exercise on Monday, June 7, on the grounds of the Capitol, the department said in a tweet.

“Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters,” USCP said Saturday. 

D.C. police added that “emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving around the grounds” while the exercise takes place. 

Federal, state, and local partners of the USCP will also participate, the department said.

